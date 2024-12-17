TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE HOLDS WINTER COMMENCEMENT

KINGSVILLE (December 13, 2024) — Texas A&M University-Kingsville students walked the stage Friday, Dec. 13, during Winter Commencement at the Steinke Physical Education Center. There were 524 prospective graduates that received degrees in two ceremonies.
Students from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and Human Performance and the Office of Undergraduate Studies received their degrees at the 10 a.m. ceremony, followed by the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business Administration and the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering at 2 p.m.
Student commencement speakers were Lucy G. Orta at 10 a.m. She received her bachelor of science degree with a major in criminology and a minor in social work. The speaker for the 2 p.m. ceremony was Myrka A. Gonzales. She received dual’s bachelor’s degrees in animal science and Spanish.
About Lucy G. Orta
Lucy G. Orta, a proud first-generation college student from Corpus Christi, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and a minor in Social Work.
She has earned certifications as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and in Issues of Attachment for Young Traumatized Children and Their Caregivers. As a dedicated Court Appointed Special Advocate with Brush Country CASA, Orta advocates tirelessly for foster children, ensuring their voices are heard.
Her commitment to student success is evident through her role as a mentor for the Center for Student Success, where she served as both a UNIV mentor and a First Generation and Transfer mentor.
Orta has shared her insights and experiences on various platforms. She provided a student perspective on challenges and personal obstacles during the TAMUK Faculty Conference student panel, addressed current students’ concerns at the Student Health and Wellness Women’s Retreat, and inspired high school students in foster care by discussing educational opportunities and resources at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
In addition to her advocacy and mentorship roles, Orta is an active member of the Criminology Club. Her ultimate goal is to support juveniles in the legal system by providing guidance and mentorship, embodying her passion for making a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals.
About Myrka A. Gonzalez
Born in Mission, Texas, Myrka Aly Gonzalez spent the first 17 years of her life in Camargo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She earned her high school diploma from Rio Grande City High School and is a proud first-generation college student. Gonzalez graduated cum laude, with dual bachelor’s degrees in Animal Science and Spanish.
Recognized for her academic excellence and leadership, Gonzalez received the TAMUK and McNair Graduate Scholarships and has been accepted into a graduate program to pursue a master’s degree in Cultural Studies.
In 2024, she became a McNair Scholar, focusing her research on Empowering the Agriculture Industry: Recognizing the Need and Integration of Advanced Spanish Classes in Agriculture Undergraduate Programs at Hispanic-Serving Institutions.
She was recently honored as a High Impact Student at Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s State of the University event.
Gonzalez’s academic and professional experiences extend internationally. She represented Texas A&M-Kingsville and the Gamma Lambda chapter of Sigma Delta Pi at a Best Practices Session during the 105th American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese Conference in Spain.
Additionally, she participated in the Educating the Future Workforce of Underrepresented Students in International Agriculture program in Brazil.
A talented writer and editor, Gonzalez served as the Spanish editor for The Javelina Express, the campus literary magazine, where she contributed several original poems. Her passion for cultural studies, agriculture, and Spanish-language education underscores her dedication to creating meaningful impacts across diverse fields.
