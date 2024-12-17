Seven Lakes High School’s Symphony Orchestra Wins National Prize

KATY, TX [December 16, 2024] – Seven Lakes High School’s Symphony Orchestra has been named winner of The American Prize in Orchestra Performance for 2024 in the high school division.

This marks a back-to-back win for the ensemble and four years winning The American Prize. The Symphony Orchestra is led by Desiree Overree, John Mays, and Sean Carlton.

Seven Lakes’ varsity string ensemble, Sinfonia, tied for second place in the same division. Sinfonia is led by Desiree Overree.

“To have two ensembles from the same school named winners of this year’s American Prize is no small feat,” said Kerri Finnesand, Principal of Seven Lakes High School. “I am so proud of these dedicated students and educators for this accomplishment.”

Founded in 2010, The American Prize is the nation’s most comprehensive series of performing arts contests. Each year, musicians, vocalists, and ensembles from across the United States compete to be among the year’s winners.

Photographs (l-r): Seven Lakes High School Symphony Orchestra, Seven Lakes High School Sinfonia