Key Findings of Harris County Public Health’s Report on Impacts of Excessive Heat in Harris County

A new report presents a comprehensive analysis of the risks posed by extreme heat

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announces the publication of its 2024 Health Impacts of Excessive Heat in Harris County report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the growing risks posed by extreme heat events.

The report, available by clicking here, reveals the county’s average temperature has increased by 0.70 to 0.75°F per decade since 1975, while heat-related illnesses have surged by a staggering 329% between 2019 and 2023. Most of these illnesses have occurred on the hottest days with a heat index of at least 103°F, which, according to the National Weather Service, is the threshold that can lead to dangerous heat disorders.

Dr. Ericka Brown, Local Health Authority for HCPH, emphasized the disproportionate impact of extreme heat on vulnerable populations. “The rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves are not just environmental challenges; they are urgent public health issues that significantly affect our most at-risk community members—outdoor workers, older adults, children, and those with preexisting health conditions,” said Dr. Brown. “Hopefully, this report will be a critical tool for all of us to take meaningful steps toward protecting our community and reducing health disparities.”

“Excessive heat is a serious and growing public health concern,” said Jennifer Kiger, Director of the Office of Epidemiology, Surveillance, and Emerging Diseases at HCPH. “This report provides critical data to help policymakers, healthcare professionals, employers, and community leaders make informed decisions to mitigate the dangers of heat-related illnesses and improve health outcomes for all community members.”

Other Key Findings from the Report

Heat-Related Illnesses: From 2019 to 2023, the county recorded 7,627 heat-related illnesses, with 61% occurring during a heat index of 103°F or higher. The National Weather Service defines heat index as what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Average temperatures in Harris County have steadily climbed, with more days exceeding 100°F and nights above 80°F expected in the coming years. Vulnerable Populations: 14% of heat-related illnesses were job-related, with nearly half (48%) impacting Hispanic or Latino workers. 47% of cases occurred in individuals aged 18 to 44. Hispanic or Latino residents accounted for 33% of all cases, followed by Black or African American (29%) and White populations (26%).



Protecting Yourself and Your Loved Ones

HCPH emphasizes the importance of taking simple yet effective measures to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, including:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Using air conditioning, fans, and energy-efficient cooling solutions indoors.

Visiting cooling centers during extreme heat events.

Looking Ahead

Although this report comes as weather conditions cool down in the county, excessive heat remains an important topic year-round. HCPH is committed to enhancing public awareness, expanding partnerships, and implementing long-term mitigation strategies to address this growing challenge.

Dr. Brown concluded, “We cannot wait for another heatwave to act. We must work together as a community to prepare for and respond to extreme heat, ensuring that everyone in Harris County can be safe.”

Visit www.hcphtx.org/reports to access the 2024 Health Impacts of Excessive Heat in Harris County report and other HCPH publications. You can also sign up for updates on future community webinars, including one focusing on excessive heat, by completing the online form at bit.ly/HCPHWebinars.