Applications Open for Bayou City Art Festival Spring 2025 Nonprofit Partners  

Deadline: January 7, 2025

HOUSTON (December 17, 2024) – Bayou City Art Festival, produced by Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), is now accepting applications for nonprofit partners for the Bayou City Art Festival Downtown on March 29-30, 2025.

Each nonprofit will benefit from a portion of the proceeds from the event, provide volunteers, and has the option to host an art station in the Active Imagination Zone.

Application deadline is January 7, 2025 and can be accessed online at www.bayoucityartfestival.com/nonprofit-partners.

“Giving back to the Houston community is at the core of our mission while providing educational opportunities and producing Houston’s iconic art festival to showcase and enhance the experience of art for all Houstonians,” said Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of ACA.

The outdoor gallery will take over Sam Houston Park along Allen Parkway. Patrons can meet with artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art, and more.

The weekend festival will feature entertainment stages, a food truck park, beverage stations throughout the festival, and a Chef’s Culinary Arts Stage and tasting experience featuring local chefs. Guests will enjoy Houston’s skyline views while enjoying the festival’s wine garden, and craft beer garden. Bayou City Art Festival will also feature the top 30 finalists from the Middle School Art Competition.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival will offer a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge, which will include complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive access from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the VIP area, and VIP parking.

Online early bird tickets will be available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $18 for adults, and all children ages 5-12 are $5. Adult tickets purchased after March 18, 2025, are $20. A General Admission Weekend Pass for adults is $30. VIP tickets are $75. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Physical tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.

For the most recent updates, follow the official event hashtags #HouArtFest and #BCAF, like the Facebook page and follow on Instagram.

About Bayou City Art Festival:

Since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised close to $4 million for local nonprofit programs from the proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the spring and Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the fall has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support and volunteer assistance.

For more information, please visit www.bayoucityartfestival.com.