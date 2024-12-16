THE HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS TONY-AWARD® WINNER ADRIENNE WARREN LIVE IN CONCERT AS PART OF THE “BEYOND BROADWAY” SERIES

FEBRUARY 1, 2025

(Houston, TX) – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts welcomes musical theater triple threat Adrienne Warren Live in Concert as part of its Beyond Broadway series. Tickets are on sale now at TheHobbyCenter.org for this one-night only performance in the Hobby Center’s intimate Zilkha Hall on February 1, 2025.

Offering Houston audiences a fresh new way to experience top tier musical theater talent, the Beyond Broadway series brings intimate and engaging showcase performances by Broadway’s biggest stars.

Perhaps most well known for her Tony Award®-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Warren’s talent as a singer, actress, and dancer has established her as a dynamic triple threat.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Adrienne Warren back to the Hobby Center in 2025 after she brought the house down at our annual fundraiser last May,” said Hobby Center President and CEO, Mark Folkes. “We knew immediately we had to bring her back so more Houstonians could experience what we did then…a captivating performer with powerhouse vocals, incredible stage presence and a personal storytelling ability that made you feel like she was talking directly to you.”

Warren previously earned a Tony nomination for her performance as ‘Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills’ in the Broadway production of “Shuffle Along” opposite Audra McDonald. In addition to her Tony nomination, she was also nominated for a Chita Rivera Award (formerly Fred & Adele Astaire Award). Warren made her Broadway debut in 2012 in “Bring It On: The Musical.” She previously appeared onstage in “The Wiz” (Encores! City Center) and “Dreamgirls” (NAACP Theatre Award nomination – The Apollo). She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2017 with the New York Pops and continues to perform around the world. In 2023, she was featured on PBS’s annual “A Capitol Fourth” performing an electrifying tribute to the late Tina Turner. Her Television and film credits include “Paws & Fury: The Legend of Hank“, “Helpsters,” “Quantico,” “Black Box,” “Blue Bloods” and ”Orange is the New Black.”

Following her Hobby Center concert in February, Adrienne Warren will star with Nick Jonas in The Last Five Years on Broadway in spring 2025. The revival of the musical, which features a score and book by Jason Robert Brown, will be directed by Whitney White, a Tony Award nominee for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. The production will play the Hudson Theatre starting March 18, 2025 for a limited 14-week run. While The Last Five Years premiered in 2001, had Off-Broadway runs in 2002 and 2013 and a film adaptation, this will be the first time the musical has appeared on Broadway.

Additionally, she can be seen in the highly anticipated Netflix feature film “Rustin.”

Warren is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), which unites artists, experts, students, and community leaders to use storytelling and artistry to combat systemic racism: https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/. BAC received a special Tony Award in 2021.

Adrienne Warren Live in Concert | February 1, 2025 | Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center

An intimate concert experience with Tony Award®-winner Adrienne Warren whose talent as a singer, actress, and dancer has established her as a dynamic triple threat. Perhaps most well known for her Tony Award®-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Warren originated the role in numerous workshops, working with Tina Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard, and Joe Allen Award nominations. Warren’s performance in the Broadway run has been heralded as “extraordinary” (The Hollywood Reporter), “electrifying” (Rolling Stone) and “star-making” (The New York Times). In addition to the Tony Award, she also received a Chita Rivera nomination and the Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance.

The 2024-25 Beyond Broadway series kicked off with Cheyenne Jackson this past October, and 2025 brings two Tony Award®-winning Broadway powerhouses with Adrienne Warren Live in Concert, February 1 in Zilkha Hall and An Evening with Sutton Foster on April 4 in Sarofim Hall.

Beyond Broadway series sponsors are Admiral Transfer and Rigging / C.C. and Duke Ensell, Ken Bohan and Dean O’Kelley, and Amy Cope-Gibbs and Jon Gibbs.

TICKETING: Tickets start at $42.40 and are available online at TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more by calling 713-315-2525, option 4.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. The Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies.