The Fort Bend Business Partnership Leads as the Voice of Business in Fort Bend County

A collaboration between the Fort Bend Economic Development Council (FBEDC) and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) has led to the formation of a new initiative, The Fort Bend Business Partnership (FBBP). The FBBP will unite members of the FBEDC and the FBCC’s Chairman’s Circle within the FBCC to strengthen connections and advance vital work that benefits Fort Bend County.

After a yearlong strategic planning process to set the course for future economic development priorities, the county and cities have determined to move forward outside of the traditional FBEDC public-private partnership model. Considering this outcome, FBEDC executive leadership has determined the best path forward to continue its mission is to consolidate efforts and resources through the FBBP within the FBCC.

That process has effectively begun. FBEDC programs, including the Fort Bend Levee Coalition and the Fort Bend Legislative Conference, have already been moved under the direction of the FBCC. An agreement has been formalized to move additional significant FBEDC initiatives and resources to the chamber within the next few months. Most importantly this agreement will increase the public policy capability of the FBCC at the local, state, and federal level.

As part of the Agreement, five Executive Officers from the FBEDC will provide leadership on the FBCC Board of Directors beginning in January 2025. Jared Jameson, the Chairman of the Board for the FBEDC will serve as Chairman of the FBBP and be added as an additional member of the FBCC Executive Committee. “The transition of Fort Bend EDC’s assets and activities to the Fort Bend Chamber signifies a strategic consolidation of Fort Bend County’s business and quality growth initiatives. While I am disappointed that the FBEDC’s role is ending, I am optimistic about the enhanced efficiency and stronger private sector voice this change will foster in Fort Bend County.” said Jameson.

The FBBP will provide monthly meeting opportunities to members that engage public and private stakeholders on significant events and issues, continuing the FBEDC tradition in place for over three decades. Program content for these meetings will focus heavily on local public policy initiatives, programs and ballot issues that enhance business climate and protect and preserve quality of life, quality of place, and a pro-growth agenda. This group will also impact and inform the county-wide Fort Bend development, government, and education priorities.

“The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is honored to carry forward the vital work of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, preserving its long-standing legacy and impact to quality growth and business excellence in Fort Bend County,” says Qiara Suggs, Chairwoman of the Fort Bend Chamber.

A celebratory tribute to the lasting legacy of the FBEDC will be held on January 31st at the annual Legacy in Motion, Future in Focus Chairman’s Gala. For more information contact Jamie Loasby at jamie@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2163.