Katy ISD Police Department Continues Santa Cops Program, Spreading Holiday Cheer

KATY, TX [December 16, 2024] – Last week, the Katy ISD Police Department helped make holiday dreams come true for hundreds of students and families as part of the Santa Cops program.

Now in its 22nd year, more than 800 students received Christmas gifts this year, thanks to the generosity of nearly 200 community sponsors.

“It’s amazing how all of the toys and gifts we collect each year transform our Police Station into a Christmas wonderland,” said Chief Henry Gaw, Katy ISD Police Department. “We cannot thank everyone enough for helping to make our students’ Christmas bright.”

Elementary school counselors submit the names of students whose families need additional support during the holiday season. Families chosen for the program are assigned a date and time to pick up their gifts from the police department in time for Christmas.

Katy ISD’s Santa Cops began in 2002, serving just 30 students in that initial year. It has grown significantly with the increasing number of community and district sponsors who give.