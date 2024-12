APPLICATION HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE TEXAS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION FOR A WINE AND MALT BEVERAGE RETAILER’S ON PREMISE PERMIT AND LATE HOURS CERTIFICATE BY AERIC ASSOCIATE LLC DBA PRANZO TO BE LOCATED AT 11445 FOUNTAIN LAKE DR, STAFFORD, FORT BEND COUNTY, TX, 77477. Manager of LLC is Manoj Manglani.