Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Colleagues Bill Renaming Border Patrol Checkpoint After Fallen Agent James R. Dominguez Signed into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statements after their James R. Dominguez Memorial Act was signed into law renaming the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 90 West in Uvalde County after James Ray Dominguez, a Border Patrol agent who tragically lost his life on July 19, 2012, while clearing debris from the side of Highway 90 near Cline, Texas.

Upon the bill being signed into law, Sen. Cruz said, “Agent Dominguez was a true patriot, a devoted family man, and an exemplary public servant. His unwavering dedication to protecting our nation will forever inspire the men and women of our Border Patrol to serve with the same courage and commitment. Naming the Border Patrol checkpoint in Uvalde in his honor is a fitting tribute to his legacy, and I am proud to join Sen. Cornyn in ensuring his memory lives on.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Agent Dominguez was a courageous officer, loving father, and devoted public servant who tragically died while working to protect his fellow Texans. I’m grateful this legislation to rename a Border Patrol checkpoint in Agent Dominguez’s honor has been signed into law, ensuring his impressive legacy as a respected agent who served his community selflessly and humbly is preserved.”

Sens. Cruz and Cornyn were joined by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) in introducing the bill, which passed the Senate last month. This legislation was led by Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas-23) in the U.S. House of Representatives and passed on May 21, 2024.

BACKGROUND

Agent James Ray Dominguez served with the U.S. Border Patrol from 2000 to 2012. On July 19, 2012, he stopped to assist a stranded motorist with a flat tire, was struck by a passing vehicle while helping clear debris along U.S. Highway 90 West near Cline, Texas, and tragically passed away. He was assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Uvalde Station in the Del Rio Sector and is survived by his wife and four children.