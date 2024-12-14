Heroes for Freedom Foundation Brings Holiday Cheer to Military Veterans with $14,000 Christmas Check Presentation

Houston, TX – December 12, 2024 – The Heroes for Freedom Foundation, a Houston-based non-profit dedicated to supporting military veterans, made a lasting impact this holiday season with its annual check presentation event. This year’s event was held in honor of John Angelina, a Vietnam Veteran who made a tremendous contribution to the foundation’s mission.

In partnership with The Wounded Warrior Project and Legacy and Foundation Ambassador Roger Clemens, Heroes for Freedom presented $14,000 in Christmas checks to military veterans in need. These donations provided much-needed financial relief and brought holiday cheer to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Founded in 2012 by Vietnam Veteran John Angelina and currently led by retired U.S. Army Aviation Special Operations Captain Philip Jalufka, the Heroes for Freedom Foundation has made a significant impact on the lives of veterans. Captain Jalufka, who also owns and operates Jalufka Company, Legacy International—a global residential and resort sales and marketing real estate firm based in Austin—leads the foundation with a strong commitment to supporting veterans facing physical and emotional challenges after their service.

Heroes for Freedom focuses on providing essential support to veterans, offering them experiences such as duck hunts, fishing tournaments, and golf tournaments, where they can reconnect with their community and experience camaraderie. The foundation has donated over $150,000 to various veterans’ causes and continues to be a lifeline for those who served.

“Many veterans face challenges that are invisible to the public, and it’s our mission to give them the support they deserve,” said Captain Jalufka. “This holiday season, we’re thrilled to help veterans in need with both financial assistance and a reminder that they’re not forgotten.”

The foundation’s holiday check presentation directly benefited 16 local military families, providing them with a brighter holiday season. The checks serve not only as financial aid but also as a symbol of gratitude and recognition for the sacrifices these veterans have made for the nation.

“Many of our families are facing economic challenges this year,” explained Jalufka. “We’re committed to helping them in ways they might not be able to help themselves.”

In addition to providing financial assistance, Heroes for Freedom works to raise awareness of veterans’ needs in the community and inspires others to get involved. “It’s not just about financial assistance,” Jalufka added. “It’s about showing our veterans that their sacrifice is appreciated and that we’re here for them every step of the way.”

To learn more about the Heroes for Freedom Foundation or to contribute, please visit www.heroesforfreedomfoundation.org.

