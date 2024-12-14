DPS Welcomes 130 New Troopers to Texas Highway Patrol

(Pictured: Colonel Martin administers oath to class B-2024)

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today welcomed 130 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from recruit Class B-2024 during a graduation ceremony at Shoreline Church in Austin. The graduating class was joined by DPS personnel and members of the Public Safety Commission including Chairman Steven P. Mach, and Commissioners Nelda Blair, Dan Hord III, Larry Long and Steve Stodghill.

“Recruit graduations are incredibly special for members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and it is an honor to recognize the outstanding commitment, dedication and drive of these incoming Texas State Troopers,” said Chairman Mach. “The future of public safety is brighter because of these men and women.”

Commissioner Long delivered the keynote address.

“The last 30 weeks, your training officers have provided you with the skills you need,” said Commissioner Long. “Your classmates have given you the support you need. Now it’s up to you to take all of that and embark on this next phase as you join the ranks of the Texas Tan.”

B-2024 is the department’s 176th recruit class. 1,760 people applied for this class, and of those, only 164 Trooper Trainees were originally selected to begin the journey which started on May 20, with 130 of them successfully completing the entire 30-week academy to graduate and become Troopers.

Today’s ceremony held additional significance as it was the first graduation for newly appointed Colonel Freeman F. Martin, who took over as head of the department on Dec. 1.

“For those of us who have been watching Class B-2024 over the last 30 weeks, we’ve seen how far you’ve come,” said Colonel Martin. “We’ve seen your grit, your determination, we’ve seen your mental and physical toughness and we’ve seen you come together as a group. I have no doubt that when Class B-2024, 130 of our highest-caliber, best-trained, best-equipped Troopers, hit the road that they will make Texas safer tomorrow than it is today.”

During the 30-week in-resident Academy, Trooper Trainees receive more than 12-hundred hours of instruction. This exceeds the mandatory licensing requirement of 736 hours established by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). The comprehensive training comes from experts on various topics, including criminal and traffic law enforcement, crash investigation, crisis intervention, use of force, criminal investigations, communications, cultural diversity, fitness and wellness and emergency medical assistance.

Trooper Trainees also receive components of the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training to include trauma assessment, bleeding control and treatment of shock. The training prepares them to work as a Highway Patrol Trooper anywhere in the state, including in remote areas and extreme terrains.

Trooper Trainees conclude their rigorous training with what’s called the Joint Field Training Exercise (JFTX) – a culmination of scenarios and training events that simulate a potential day in the life of a Texas State Trooper. Utilizing the skills and knowledge obtained throughout the academy, Trooper Trainees participate in approximately 25 scenarios ranging from vehicle pursuits to compliant driver traffic stops. It finishes with a Legacy Run from DPS HQ to the State Capitol Peace Officer Memorial.

Here are some other class highlights:

112 males, 18 females

Ages ranging from 21 to 45

47 military veterans

32 recruits with prior law enforcement experience

70 speak more than one language

The newly commissioned Troopers will report to their individual duty stations across Texas on Jan. 5.

You can video today’s graduation ceremony on the DPS YouTube page.

See additional photos from today’s ceremony, as well as photos and videos from the JFTX and the Legacy Run, here.