DECEMBER PROGRAMS AT CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy, presents a variety of free children’s programs, adult computer classes, book clubs, and special programs for people of all ages each month. All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

LIBRARY CLOSURES :

December 24 and 25 – Christmas

December 31 at 5 pm; January 1 – New Year’s

SPECIAL FAMILY EVENT

Jean Kuecher’s Marionette Playhouse: Sleeping Beauty & the Handsome Prince – Saturday,December 14, 3:00-4:00 pm, Meeting Room. Master puppeteer Jean Kuecher, producer of Marionette Playhouse, will entertain children of all ages with her beautifully handcrafted marionettes on an elaborate stage, with music and lighting. In this puppet show, the Good Fairy helps the Handsome Prince battle the Wicked Witch’s dragon, but then the prince can’t remember how to awaken the Princess Sleeping Beauty! With a little help from the audience, maybe he will remember, and the Handsome Prince and the Princess Sleeping Beauty will be reunited! After the performance, stay to learn some of the backstage secrets. This performance is made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Space is limited. Tickets are required for entry and will be handed out starting one hour before showtime. No late admittance.

New Year’s Countdown to Noon – Tuesday,December 31, 11:30 am-12:00 noon, Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will celebrate the New Year by counting down to 12 NOON. Welcome the New Year at the library with crafts and refreshments!

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

The library is unable to accommodate daycares and school groups at these activities. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Family Story Time– Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:15-10:45 am AND 11:30 am-12:00 noon, Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes.

o December 18 and 19 – Toys & Sweets

o December 25 – LIBRARY CLOSED

o December 26 – NO PROGRAM

Pajama Night Story Time – Tuesdays, 6:00-6:30 pm – gives families with children of all ages an evening option for some activities presented during the daytime. The themes are the same as those for Family Story Time each week. NOTE: This activity will NOT take place on December 24 or 31.

– Tuesdays, 6:00-6:30 pm – gives families with children of an evening option for some activities presented during the daytime. The themes are the same as those for Family Story Time each week. NOTE: This activity will NOT take place on December 24 or 31. Mother Goose Time – Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 am – provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Mother Goose Time is intended for pre-walking infants from age 0 to 12 months . Attendance is limited to 15 infants and their caregivers. NOTE: This activity will NOT take place on December 24 or 31.

– Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 am – provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Mother Goose Time is intended for pre-walking infants from age . Attendance is limited to 15 infants and their caregivers. NOTE: This activity will NOT take place on December 24 or 31. After-School Break – 1stand 3rd Wednesdays, 4:15-5:00 pm, Multipurpose Room – crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children entering grades 1-5 ONLY. These programs are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. The schedule is as follows:

o December 18 – Foaming Fake Snow

Youth Computer Classes– 2nd and 4th Mondays, 6:00-6:45 pm, in the Computer Lab. These classes are for students in grades 3-5. Seating is limited and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (281-395-1311), or by visiting the library. The schedule is as follows:

o December 23 – NO PROGRAM

Creative Connection: Hack a Book – Friday, December 27 , 2:00 pm, Meeting Room. For school-aged children in grades 4-8 .

– Friday, , 2:00 pm, Meeting Room. For school-aged children in . Middle School Game Night – Monday, December 16, 6:00-7:00 pm, Meeting Room. Students in grades 6-8are invited to play Pandemic: Learning to Work Together.

YOUNG ADULT PROGRAMS (for teens entering grades 9-12)

Young Adult Advisory Council – Wednesday, December 18 , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room. Teens entering grades 9-12 who are interested in an exciting new leadership opportunity and volunteer-service hours are invited to attend this meeting of the Young Adult Advisory Council. Members will have a chance to share ideas about library programs, to help at events, to give suggestions for teen services, books, and movies, and to meet new people.

– Wednesday, , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room. Teens entering grades 9-12 who are interested in an exciting new leadership opportunity and volunteer-service hours are invited to attend this meeting of the Young Adult Advisory Council. Members will have a chance to share ideas about library programs, to help at events, to give suggestions for teen services, books, and movies, and to meet new people. DIY Glitter Mason Jars for Teens – Thursday, December 19 , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Classroom. In this Young Adult craft activity, teens will learn how to make glitter Mason jars for décor or to give as a gift. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Registration required.

– Thursday, , 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Classroom. In this Young Adult craft activity, teens will learn how to make glitter Mason jars for décor or to give as a gift. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Registration required. Friday Afternoon Video Gaming for Teens– Friday, December 20, 3:30-4:30 pm, Multipurpose Room. Teens who enjoy playing video games on Nintendo Switch or Xbox are invited to stop by the library for some friendly competition. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

ADULT PROGRAMS

“Sewing by Hand”Club – Tuesday, December 17, 6:00-7:30 pm, Conference Classroom. This group meets on the 3rd Tuesday of every month, and a different needlework project will be demonstrated each month. The featured demonstration this month is “Learning How to Make a Fabric Ornament.” This activity is for adults and high school-age teens. No experience is needed. Limited supplies will be provided, courtesy of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Registration required.

BUSINESS HOURS

Mon – 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm

Tue – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wed, Thu – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Fri – 12:00 noon – 5:00 pm

Sat – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sun – CLOSED