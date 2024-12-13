Sens. Cruz, Bennett, Cornyn, Hickenlooper, Colleagues Pass Resolution Celebrating Hispanic Restaurant Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) in celebrating the Senate’s unanimous passage of their bipartisan resolution commemorating September 22nd through October 3rd as National Hispanic Restaurant Week.

Upon passage, Sen. Cruz said, “Growing up in a Cuban household in Texas, I know Latino food isn’t just about flavor—it’s about family, tradition, and community. From my Abuela’s empanadas, picadillo, and arroz con pollo, Hispanic cuisine is woven into the fabric of our lives. In every corner of Texas—from the Valley to the Panhandle—Hispanic restaurants are integral in fostering community across the Lone Star State. Texans hold this culinary heritage close to their hearts, and I’m proud that our Hispanic Restaurant Week Resolution celebrating the hardworking men and women who bring these culinary traditions to life, successfully passed the Senate.”

Sen. Bennet said, “Through their rich culinary traditions and hard work, Hispanic restaurant workers and owners contribute significantly to our communities and economy. I’m grateful to have worked in a bipartisan manner to honor them through this resolution.”

Read the full text of the legislation here.

Sens. Cruz, Bennet, Cornyn, and Hickenlooper were joined by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) in co-sponsoring the resolution. Reps. Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.) and Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) also joined the bipartisan resolution.

BACKGROUND

The Hispanic Restaurant Association with support from community sponsors Door Dash, Remy Martin, Texas Restaurant Association, Where Food Comes From, and The Colorado Beef Council, along with dozens of others support the resolution.