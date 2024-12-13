Make Texas State Parks a Part of Your Holiday with the Annual Collectible Ornament, Contest

AUSTIN – The annual Texas State Parks ornament for 2024 is here and available for purchase on the Texas State Parks Online Store and at state parks across Texas.

This year’s ornament features the smallest state park, Old Tunnel, known for its bat populations. The park is home to up to 3 million Mexican free-tailed bats and 3,000 cave myotis bats from May through October. The ornament prominently features these bats emerging from Old Tunnel. Each purchase helps support Texas State Parks and adds a tiny slice of Texas charm to the tree.

The ornament can be purchased for $19.95 each and includes free shipping. Taxes will be applied at checkout.

Beginning in 2002, the Texas State Park ornament program has helped outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the diversity and beauty of the park system with a new ornament each year featuring the natural, cultural and historical resources the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) protects. The ornaments include images of buildings, wildlife, plants and some of the many outdoor activities that visitors can enjoy at state parks across Texas. Visit the Ornament Collection page to see every state park ornament and its availability.

This year, Texas State Parks are offering a chance to win a 2024 Old Tunnel State Park collectible ornament. To enter, visit the Texas State Parks Facebook page ornament contest post and answer this question in the comments section: Which Texas state park would you recommend for a holiday getaway, and why? The deadline to enter is Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Central time; official rules are on the promotion rules webpage.

The Texas State Parks Online Store also has gifts for the holiday season that include the Texas State Parks Pass, T-shirts, a bluebonnet metal bookmark, a wooden Texas State Parks magnet and sticker, state park zipper pulls and key rings, hiking stick medallions and more.

Outdoor explorers and armchair adventurers: Get the best of the Texas outdoors dropped into your mailbox 10 times a year. A subscription to Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine is just $2 a month and includes full access to a digital app library featuring more than 800 stories spotlighting the best of Texas’ wild things and wild places. Visit https://tpwmagazine.com/specialoffers to subscribe today.