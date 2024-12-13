Harris County Sheriff’s Office Launches Multi-Agency Effort to Make Highway 99 Safer

WHAT: In response to a surge in crashes and fatalities, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office created a multi-agency task force to aggressively reduce dangerous driving behaviors on Highway 99 (Grand Parkway).

This initiative brings together the expertise and resources of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Sheriff’s Offices of Fort Bend, Chambers, Liberty, and Montgomery counties.

WHO:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff

Major Terry Truett, Texas Department of Public Safety

Sheriff Eric Fagan, Fort Bend County Sheriff

Ugonna Ughanze, Director of Transportation Operations at TXDOT

Representatives from participating law enforcement agencies, TXDOT, and Transtar

WHEN: Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Houston Transtar, 6922 Old Katy Rd., Houston, TX, 77024

WHY: This initiative is critical due to the alarming increase in crashes and fatalities on Highway 99. The task force is committed to making the highway safer for all drivers and passengers.

VISUALS/INFO: