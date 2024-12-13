FORT BEND LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE UNITES LEADERS AHEAD OF 89TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION

The 2024 Fort Bend Legislative Conference, held November 21-22, 2024 at the Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel, brought together leaders from across Fort Bend County, including business representatives, elected officials, and policy experts, to collaboratively prepare for the upcoming 89th Texas Legislative Session. This conference provided a vital platform for stakeholders to align legislative priorities that will support Fort Bend’s continued growth, resilience, and economic vitality.

The conference, presented by the Fort Bend Chamber, opened with a welcome from Fort Bend County Judge KP George and included a series of expert-led sessions that addressed essential topics like economic development, public health, water infrastructure, and workforce development. These discussions allowed attendees to gain insights and explore strategies for addressing both immediate needs and long-term goals across the region.

The conference provided an invaluable opportunity for elected officials and community leaders to connect, share insights, and discuss coordinated approaches to meet the evolving needs of Fort Bend County. The Central Fort Bend Chamber, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, Fulshear Regional Chamber, Katy Area Chamber, and Needville Area Chamber, worked together to form the Legislative Priorities for the county’s business community that were presented at the conference. This effort underscored the strength of a unified advocacy effort for the Fort Bend community.

In preparation for the 89th legislative session, Fort Bend County leaders discussed four main legislative priorities:

Education and Workforce Development: Advocating for increased funding for public schools, vocational and technical education, and early childhood programs to support career pathways that meet the county’s growing demand for skilled labor.

Economic Development: Supporting incentive mechanisms that attract new businesses, strengthen existing ones, and enhance the county’s competitiveness in Texas by promoting tax relief and reducing regulatory hurdles.

Flooding and Drainage: Ensuring significant reinvestment in flood infrastructure and drainage systems to protect communities and property values, particularly in older and underserved areas.

Infrastructure: Emphasizing the need for broadband and 5G expansion, improved power grid resiliency, and sustainable water systems. Additionally, advocating for funding and expedited completion of critical infrastructure projects, including major highways and local transportation networks.

Commissioner Grady Prestage delivered powerful closing remarks, urging the audience to champion Fort Bend’s Legislative Priorities with “confidence and relationships.” His challenge underscored the importance of collective action and collaboration. This year’s conference not only set a clear agenda but also reaffirmed the unified commitment of Fort Bend’s leaders to advancing the region’s legislative priorities in 2025 and beyond.

The 2025 Fort Bend County Day will be held in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Business leaders, local officials, and citizens will travel to meet with state legislators and agencies to discuss key issues impacting Fort Bend County. The goal of Fort Bend County Day is to raise awareness among state decision-makers about Fort Bend’s rapid growth and unique needs, fostering a collaborative relationship to support our community’s future. This event it a collaboration between the Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Chamber.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has, over the last 50 years, been a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce advocates, elevates and leads in the region to make Fort Bend County the premium destination to live, work and play.