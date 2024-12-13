Sunday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. central, online

200 million people are expected to be displaced by climate change by 2050. While much of this displacement of people is within their own country, as climate change makes certain areas permanently less habitable or even uninhabitable, millions of people will cross international borders to seek shelter and safety, raising protection and human rights concerns. The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invites you to hear multiple faith perspectives on the topic of Faith Response to Climate Migration. A panel of speakers of a variety of faith backgrounds will each address this topic through the lens of their faith. An opportunity for Q&A with the panel will follow. People of all faiths are encouraged to attend, as are representatives of local environmental non-profits that would like to work with people of faith on environmental issues. Please join us! The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston acts to empower the faith community in the greater Houston area to act and advocate on behalf of the environment. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-perspectives-panel-faith-response-to-climate-migration-tickets-1112106714119. All registrants will receive the recording of the event. For more information about this event, or the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.