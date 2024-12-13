Cummings Named New Principal of Mayde Creek Elementary

KATY, TX [December 12, 2024] – Katy Independent School District is excited to welcome Miranda Cummings as the new principal of Mayde Creek Elementary.

With a passion for student success and a commitment to fostering a positive learning environment, Cummings is eager to lead the school into its next chapter.

“It is truly an honor to be named principal of Mayde Creek Elementary, and I look forward to working with the teachers and staff to create a culture where our students grow and thrive,” she shared.

Cummings brings over 20 years of educational experience, having served in roles as a classroom teacher, instructional specialist, and campus administrator.

“With her extensive leadership experience, Ms. Cummings is well-equipped to guide the young scholars at Mayde Creek Elementary,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD Superintendent. “I look forward to seeing the strong culture of achievement she will continue to build and nurture there.”

Currently, Cummings serves as an assistant principal at McElwain Elementary and will assume her new position on January 27, 2025.

Cummings holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston.

The campus’ current principal, Felicia Ashabranner, has been named the principal at Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary, which is currently under construction in the Elyson area.