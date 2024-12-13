IN KATY/WEST HOUSTON RAISES $189,601 TO FIGHT ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

‘Creating Memories’ Named Top Fundraising Team

At The Katy/West Houston Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Katy, TX | Thursday, December 12, 2024 – Over 800 residents participated in this year’s Katy/West Houston Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Participants raised more than $189,000 so far to date to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter sincerely thanks the many dedicated Walk participants, sponsors and volunteers who made the 2024 Katy/West Houston Walk to End Alzheimer’s a tremendous success,” said Fredy Batres, Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Katy/West Houston Regional Manager. “The funds raised will help further research for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia while also providing critical care and support to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

Creating Memories was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $9,224. Jeanmarie Mayfield has been the team captain for Creating Memories for over 5 years.

Creating Memories wasn’t alone in helping continue the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease in Katy. Other top fundraising teams currently include: Forget Me Not, Chesmar Champs, and Team Nichols.

The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal of raising $226,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but donations are still being accepted through December 31 at act.alz.org/katy.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas, there are more than 459,000 people living with the disease and 1 million caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.