TDLR Safeguards Consumers With Online List of Revoked Licenses

Complete TDLR administrative penalties list also available

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) maintains a database of all violations that resulted in administrative orders during the past two years – including penalties and license revocations and suspensions, as well as people who have been issued cease and desist orders because of unlicensed activity.

The most recent license revocations include:

Nine massage establishment licenses held by one person in the Houston area were permanently revoked after TDLR found that there was reasonable cause to believe that human trafficking was occurring at the establishments.

A massage establishment license and a massage therapist license held by one person in Garland were permanently revoked after TDLR found that there was reasonable cause to believe that human trafficking was occurring at the establishment.

A massage therapist and massage instructor license held by one person in Fort Worth were permanently revoked after TDLR found that the licensee failed to provide initial consultation documents to clients, failed to provide appropriate draping and treatment services to protect client safety, engaged in sexual contact during a session with a client, and failed to act as a reasonable and competent massage therapist. If the former licensee is found to violate the terms of their agreed order, they will be required to immediately pay TDLR a $24,000 administrative penalty.

A tow company license in Corpus Christi was suspended for one year and an administrative penalty of $11,000 assessed after TDLR found that the licensee had failed to cooperate with an inspector in the performance of the inspection and failed to keep record of each nonconsent tow, and failed to perform towing operations with honesty, trustworthiness and integrity.

A massage establishment license in Houston was permanently revoked after TDLR found that there was reasonable cause to believe that human trafficking was occurring at the establishment.

A massage establishment license in Midland was revoked and an administrative fee of $3,000 assessed after TDLR found that the licensee employed an unlicensed individual to perform massage therapy services and allowed a person to practice massage therapy in clothing designed to arouse of gratify the sexual desire of an individual.

A massage therapist license and massage therapist student permit in Frisco were permanently revoked after TDLR found that there was reasonable cause to believe that human trafficking was occurring at an establishment where they were located.

A massage therapist license in Dallas was revoked because the licensee engaged in sexual contact during a session with a client.

A massage therapist license in Dripping Springs was revoked because the licensee engaged in sexual contact during a session with a client.

A master electrician license in La Porte was suspended for six months and a $10,000 administrative penalty assessed after the licensee failed to provide safe and proper installation and service, and evaded responsibility to their client or employer.

TDLR also issued a 6-month emergency order closing JT Spa in Austin for possible human trafficking at the establishment.

TDLR cares about consumer health and safety, and the department maintains an active inspection and enforcement program to ensure that licensees provide safe and reliable services. TDLR urges consumers to check whether service providers have the appropriate license and to report service providers who perform unsafe or shoddy work.

Most licensees are happy to provide their license number. If they are reluctant to share it with you, you may want to find another service provider who is willing to validate they are licensed.

Report unlicensed activity or file a complaint.