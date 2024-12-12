Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill Memorializing Corpus Christi Post Office in Honor of Capt. Robert E. ‘Bob’ Batterson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced a bill designating the United States Post Office located on North Tancahua Street in Corpus Christi as the “Captain Robert E. ‘Bob’ Batterson Post Office.” The bill memorializes the service of Capt. Batterson as a United States Navy veteran and former Naval Aviator.

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas-27) introduced the bill in the House of Representatives. The bill passed the House on December 5, 2024.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Captain Robert E. ‘Bob’ Batterson was a man of great integrity with a heart for service. He bravely faced one of the worst assaults on American soil, the attack on Pearl Harbor. By the grace of God, he went on to serve his country as a Naval Aviator and later educated generations of Americans about his first-hand experience defending our nation during World War II. By naming this post office in his honor, we will ensure his legacy endures here in Corpus Christi, serving as a lasting testament to his dedication to his community, his country, and the defense of freedom.”

Rep. Cloud said, “I am honored to introduce legislation to designate a post office in downtown Corpus Christi in the name of Captain Robert E. ‘Bob’ Batterson for his legacy of service, through his exemplary military career and his dedication to preserving the memory of those who perished at Pearl Harbor. Captain Batterson serves as an inspiration to us all. Naming this post office in his honor ensures that his contributions to our nation and our community are remembered for generations to come and is in keeping with our community’s commitment toward those who have served our nation in uniform. May the Lord continue to bless his family in the months and years ahead.”

BACKGROUND

Captain Robert E. ‘Bob’ Batterson enlisted in 1939 and served our nation for 35 years in the United States Navy. He earned his wings at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi following the attack on Pearl Harbor where he was stationed on December 7th, 1941. He served as a Navy Aviator flying F6F Hellcats until the end of World War II. Following the war, Captain Batterson continued his contributions to the Supply Corps until his retirement in 1974.

Following his military career, he volunteered for 26 years at the U.S.S. Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi and could often be found at the Pearl Harbor exhibit. His dedication to preserving history and educating future generations earned him deep admiration from all who had the privilege of knowing him. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 102, leaving behind a legacy of service to his community and country.