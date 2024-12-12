Rep. Troy E. Nehls Applauds Passage of JUDGES Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released the following statement after the United States House of Representatives passed S. 4199, the bipartisan Judicial Understaffing Delays Getting Emergencies Solved (JUDGES) Act of 2024:

“Today, I proudly voted to pass S. 4199, which would add desperately needed federal judgeships to resolve understaffed and backlogged federal courts,” said Congressman Nehls. “I am pleased to have led this necessary effort in the House alongside three of my colleagues. Currently, federal district courts are experiencing severe backlogs, causing many Americans, including Texans, to be denied access to our nation’s justice system. I’m proud to see this reformative legislation overwhelmingly pass the House of Representatives. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has threatened to veto this commonsense legislation that would address a widespread issue that affects millions of Americans across the country, including my constituents. I encourage President Biden to stop playing political games and sign this bill into law.”

Background

Congressman Nehls, alongside Congressmen Darrell Issa (R-CA-48), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-12), and Hank Johnson (D-GA-04), introduced the JUDGES Act in the United States House of Representatives in September 2024. If signed into law by the President, this bill would add critically needed federal judgeships to resolve currently understaffed and backlogged courts. Congress last authorized new district court judgeships more than two decades ago.

The bipartisan JUDGES Act would: