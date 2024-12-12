Houston Grand Opera to Open West Side Story on January 31, 2025 

Company to present the Broadway musical masterpiece in seven mainstage performances and one High School Night

WHAT: On January 31, 2025, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open blockbuster musical West Side Story, created by composer Leonard Bernstein, lyricist Stephen Sondheim, choreographer Jerome Robbins, and playwright Arthur Laurents. Directed by the legendary Francesca Zambello with acclaimed conductor Roberto Kalb at the podium in his house debut, this co-production of HGO, Glimmerglass Festival, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago offers audiences the opportunity to experience the iconic, hit-filled musical in the opera house, performed by an incredible cast and the HGO Orchestra and Chorus.

Transporting Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to a New York setting, the production stars soprano Shireen Pimentel in her HGO debut as Maria, the role that won her an Outer Critics Circle Award on Broadway, with dazzling tenor Brenton Ryan as Tony and Broadway and film sensation Yesenia Ayala as Anita. Maria and Tony fall in instant, all-consuming love from the moment they meet on the dance floor—but their story is destined for tragedy, as they find themselves caught in the middle of a turf war between rival gangs the Sharks and the Jets.

The musical runs for 2 hours and 22 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in English with projected English subtitles.

WHO: The production’s star-studded cast is led by soprano Shereen Pimentel in her HGO debut as Maria; tenor Brenton Ryan as Tony; and two famed Broadway artists, Yesenia Ayala and Kyle Coffman, both of whom also appeared in Stephen Spielberg’s 2021 film adaptation, in their HGO debuts as Anita and Riff. Soprano Ana María Martínez, an HGO favorite, makes a special appearance as the story’s Bridal Shop Owner to give a solo performance of “Somewhere.” Roberto Kalb takes the podium in his company debut, with HGO’s Maestro Richard Bado conducting High School Night and the final two public performances of the run. Francesca Zambello directs, and Emmy-winning, Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse revives Jerome Robbins’s landmark choreography.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. – High School Night

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. – Under 40 Friday

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. – Noche de Ópera

WHERE: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

TARIFF: Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. Students with a valid student ID may purchase $20 tickets one month prior to the opening of every performance. After successful verification of age, audiences for the Under 40 Friday performance on Feb. 7 may purchase $40 tickets for select Orchestra-level seats. Visit HGO.org/tickets.

PHOTO: Link to images of HGO’s 2018 production of West Side Story can be found here. Photo credit: Lynn Lane.

LICENSING: The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.