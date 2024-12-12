HOLIDAY LIGHT ATTRACTION, CLASSIC CHRISTMAS, HOSTS FINAL TWO THEME NIGHTS, FIESTA NAVIDEÑA AND UGLY SWEATER NIGHT 

WHO: Crafted by Crafted by Enchant Christmas (the creators of the award-winning “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze), Houston’s Classic Christmas experience is hosting their last two theme nights for the season, Fiesta Navideña and Ugly Sweater Night.

As part of Classic Christmas' special theme nights, the Fiesta Navideña Night on December 13 welcomes the community for a special night celebrating culture and the holidays. Latin music will take the main stage for the night with solo Latin guitar player, Ender Flores, playing from 6pm-8pm, and band, Mariachi Oro de mi Tierra, playing from 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. The Ugly Sweater Night on December 15 is presented in partnership with Tipsy Elves, an online holiday clothing store. Guests are encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters and prizes will be awarded to the best – or rather the ugliest sweater.

Holiday magic comes to life at Classic Christmas, the all-new immersive holiday light experience now open through December 29. Holiday revelers can stroll through a whimsical world of larger-than-life light sculptures, plus glide along the real ice skating rink, enjoy live musical performances, take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, speed down the thrilling snow slide, and sample tasty seasonal treats from local vendors at the Market Square.

Classic Christmas welcomes guests of all ages. Tickets are available at https://www.classicchristmas.com/

WHEN:

Fiesta Navideña – Friday, December 13

5:30 –11:30 pm

Ugly Sweater Night – Sunday, December 15

5:30 – 9:30 pm

WHERE:

Classic Christmas is an outdoor experience located outside of Memorial City Mall.

303 Memorial City Way

Houston, TX 77024

WHY: Classic Christmas is excite to bring this unique experience to life for the Houston community in an unforgettable holiday experience for all ages.