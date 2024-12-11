‘Tis the Season to be a Flu Fighter Get your flu vaccine in time for the holidays!

HOUSTON – Current trends in Texas and Harris County show that flu cases and other respiratory viruses remain low compared to previous seasons. However, Harris County Public Health urges you to keep up the fight and schedule your vaccination to protect your family this holiday season. Flu viruses change regularly, so we must get an annual flu vaccine to keep the threat low as we go into the new year with cheer!

As you go out to holiday parties, gather with loved ones near and far, or brave the aisles for gifts and seasonal goods, you may be exposed to infection. So be sure to know the symptoms of respiratory viruses! They include:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Coughing

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

HCPH recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine. Getting vaccinated is also especially important for pregnant women, the elderly, and anyone with certain medical conditions, including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic lung disease, who are at higher risk of developing serious complications. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop in your body after getting the shot, so schedule an appointment immediately. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that it is safe to receive additional seasonal shots, like COVID-19 or RSV, simultaneously.

Follow these simple steps to help keep you and your loved ones from getting the flu or passing it on to others:

If you or your child feel sick, seek guidance from a medical professional promptly . Wait 24 hours before returning to school or work without using fever-reducing medications (e.g., acetaminophen).

. Wait 24 hours before returning to school or work without using fever-reducing medications (e.g., acetaminophen). Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and encourage others to do the same. This prevents the spread of germs.

This prevents the spread of germs. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds . If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like desks, doorknobs, keyboards, and phones.

Call (832) 927-7350 or visit our website at www.hcphtx.org to schedule your flu and COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are free if you qualify. Visit www.vaccines.gov, www.texasflu.org , or contact your healthcare provider for more information.