The Institute for Spirituality and Health to Host 11th Annual Silent Nights: A Meditation on Grief During the Holidays

WHAT: The holiday season often brings joy and celebration, but for many, it also heightens feelings of grief and loss. The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center (Institute) and Rothko Chapel invite the community to join the 11th Annual Silent Nights: A Meditation on Grief During the Holidays, an evening of reflection, connection, and spiritual refreshment.

This special program offers a safe and supportive space to hear and share stories of grief, experience healing through music and meditation, and find spiritual renewal during a season that can be emotionally challenging. Attendees will explore how to navigate the mental, physical, and spiritual strains of the holidays while taking steps toward resilience as the new year approaches.

WHO: Silent Nights will feature presentations, storytelling, music, mediation, and a singing bowls sound bath by:

Cynthia A. Johnson , MACE, MS, BCC, senior staff chaplain at Houston Methodist Hospital

Steve Thorney, retired Presbyterian Church (USA) minister and chaplain

Dr. John K. Graham , president emeritus of the Institute for Spirituality and Health

Dr. Virgil Fry , director of the Institute for Spirituality and Health’s Interfaith Spiritual Care Coalition

Don Payne , media and telecommunications professional

Gena Davis, ordained Episcopal priest, author, certified yoga educator, a spiritual guide, founder of YogaMass®, certified master energy medicine practitioner and an advanced alchemy crystal bowl practitioner

“The holiday season is not always joyful for everyone. For those experiencing grief, it can be a time when regular traditions fall away, and the season feels especially heavy. Silent Nights creates a safe space for people to connect with themselves and others who are grieving, to honor their personal journey, and to find moments of light in the darkness. Coming together in this way reminds us that we are not alone in our experiences, and even in the midst of loss, there is a shared strength in community,” commented Leah Adams Pruitt, vice president of engagement of the Institute for Spirituality and Health.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024

6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. CT

WHERE: The Jung Center

5200 Montrose Blvd

Houston, Texas 77006

HOW: This event is open to the public with a pay-what-you-can donation option. Registration is encouraged. To register and learn more, please visit: https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/events/silentnights2024.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT: The Institute also offers free virtual grief support groups on Tuesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT. These confidential weekly Zoom meetings provide a welcoming space to connect, share, and receive support from others navigating similar experiences. Please note that these are not individual therapy or clinical sessions. To register for the grief support group, please visit: https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/bereavement.

About the Institute

The Institute for Spirituality and Health is a compassionate and enduring organization housed within the Texas Medical Center with seven decades of history. Established in 1955 and recognized nationally and internationally, the Institute is an independent, interfaith charitable organization with a mission to enhance community and individual well-being. The Institute advances this mission through its Four Centers of Excellence: the Rabbi Samuel E. Karff Center for Healthcare Professionals, the Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind, the Center for End of Life and Aging, and the Center for Faith and Public Health. Each center delivers programs and services focused on educating and serving at the intersection of spirituality and health. Guided by meaningful partnerships and impactful initiatives, the Institute strives to foster a deeper understanding of this important connection.

The Institute envisions a world where medical professionals consider the whole patient; self-care encompasses the entirety of the body, spirit, and mind; the aging and dying are cared for with dignity; and healthcare and support resources are accessible to all faith communities.

Seven decades. Four Centers of Excellence. One mission – enhancing well-being by integrating spirituality and health.

For more information about The Institute, visit https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/.