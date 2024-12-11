Sen. Cruz Addresses the Consequences of Democrat’s Radical Open Border Agenda

“No parent should have to bury their child.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, delivered remarks at a hearing yesterday addressing the Democrat’s catastrophic open border crisis and its impact on Texas and the nation. Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin, delivered a heartbreaking testimony about how the Biden administration’s open border policies resulted in her daughter being brutally murdered by an illegal alien.

Watch Sen. Cruz’s remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee below:

In committee, Sen. Cruz said, “Elections have consequences. For the last four years, we have seen the most radical experiment in open borders this nation has ever seen. There are many reasons the American people showed up in overwhelming numbers to re-elect Donald Trump, to elect a Republican majority in the Senate, and to re-elect a Republican majority in the House, but there was no reason more front and center than the open borders of the last four years.

“I would ask my Democrat colleagues if they were here, why does the Biden administration not go and arrest every one of these criminals and deport them? What rational world says America is better off with more criminals?

“Ms. Morin, thank you for being here. The country grieves the loss of your daughter. Your daughter was beautiful. She was a mom, who I know loved her kids, and she’s not with us today. She was raped and murdered because this administration chose to release a violent criminal into America. Your daughter should still be alive, and every one of these victims should still be alive. Lake and Riley, a name that the Democrats on this committee can’t bring themselves to utter should still be alive. In my hometown of Houston, Jocelyn Nungaray [should still be alive.] I’ve gotten to know Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis, very well. Ms. Morin, like you, Alexis is incredibly brave. I cannot imagine the pain. … No parent should have to bury their child. Children should bury their parents, not the other way around.”