Katy Christian Ministries (KCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Virginia Gonzalez as the organization’s Interim Executive Director.

Katy Christian Ministries (KCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Virginia Gonzalez as the organization’s Interim Executive Director. With a distinguished career spanning over 17 years in the nonprofit sector and extensive expertise in both civil and criminal justice systems, Ms. Gonzalez brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to KCM.

In her introductory statement, Ms. Gonzalez expressed her enthusiasm for joining the organization: “I am thrilled to become a part of the KCM family. With a deep commitment to delivering high-quality services and support to those in need, I feel fortunate to collaborate with an exceptional team that has established Katy Christian Ministries as a leader in the non-profit space.”

Ms. Gonzalez holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and has demonstrated excellence in key areas such as victim advocacy, organizational restructuring, fundraising strategies, community engagement initiatives, and grant management. Her extensive skill set aligns perfectly with KCM’s mission to transform lives through God’s grace and the generosity of the community.

As part of her leadership philosophy, Ms. Gonzalez advocates for a servant leadership model that prioritizes transparency, professional growth, support, and recognition for all stakeholders. “It is crucial that our employees, volunteers, clients, and partners feel valued and engaged in the process,” she emphasized.

Looking ahead, Ms. Gonzalez plans to lead a comprehensive analysis of KCM’s operations during her first ninety days, focusing on evaluating the effectiveness of current initiatives and identifying areas for improvement. She is committed to working collaboratively with the KCM team to enhance the organization’s strengths and optimize programs and services to ensure sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

The Board of Directors is confident that Ms. Gonzalez’s expertise and leadership will propel KCM’s mission to new heights. “Virginia’s extensive experience and passion for service make her an excellent choice to guide KCM through this transitional period,” said Don Flowers, Chair of the Board of Directors.

For over 40 years, Katy Christian Ministries has been committed to providing compassionate care and resources to those in need in Katy and surrounding communities. With the appointment of Virginia Gonzalez as Interim Executive Director, KCM is poised to continue and expand its vital work, ensuring a brighter future for the individuals and families it serves.

We welcome Virginia and look forward to what God has in store for KCM as we move forward.

Sincerely,

Katy Christian Ministries (KCM)

Staff & Board of Directors