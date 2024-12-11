House Passes Nehls’ Bill to Increase Transparency Within Amtrak

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Chairman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials announced that his bill, H.R. 8692, the Amtrak Transparency and Accountability for Passengers and Taxpayers Act, passed the United States House of Representatives.

This bill would require Amtrak to be subject to the same requirements of the Government in Sunshine Act, also known as the Sunshine Act, as other federal agencies and government-sponsored style entities. The Sunshine Act requires meetings of certain federal agencies to be open to public observation. Under the Sunshine Act, there are ten exemptions to open meeting requirements. While Amtrak is not deemed a federal agency, Amtrak is considered a government entity and receives funding from American taxpayers. Despite receiving funding from American taxpayers, meetings of the Amtrak Board of Directors (“the Board”) are often conducted without any opportunity for the American public or stakeholders to observe or comment.

Chairman Nehls’ bill would require Amtrak to notify the public of the time, place, and location of pending meetings and allow for public observations unless closed under an exemption of the Sunshine Act. If a meeting is closed for observation, Amtrak would be required to produce a set of minutes providing a full and accurate summary of matters discussed and actions taken to the public.

“I’m proud to announce my bill, the Amtrak Transparency and Accountability for Passengers and Taxpayers Act, has passed the United States House of Representatives,” said Chairman Nehls. “Sunshine is the best disinfectant. Opening up Amtrak’s Board meetings to the American public will better ensure that their decisions are made in the best interest of the People. I encourage the Senate to swiftly consider my legislation to provide the American people with the transparency and accountability they deserve.”