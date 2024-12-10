Sport Clips Haircuts Launches New Career Opportunities for Military Spouses

Veteran-founded company joins forces with

Military Spouse Employment Partnership

GEORGETOWN, Texas. (Dec. 10, 2024) – Sport Clips Haircuts, a veteran-founded company and the nation’s leading men’s and boys’ hair care provider, has teamed up with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership to assist stylists with military spouses in finding a career home. This partnership will positively impact military families by providing flexible career opportunities through Sport Clips’ 1,900 locations nationwide despite the challenges of frequent military relocations.

“This marks a new chapter for Sport Clips in supporting those who serve our country, as the brand joins forces with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership,” said Edward Logan, Sport Clips president and CEO. “As a veteran-founded company with many veterans and spouses already a part of our franchise system, we understand the unique challenges military spouses face. We believe we are the single best place for military spouses to work because of our deep commitment to veterans. Our goal is to offer these professional stylists a stable, rewarding career path—no matter where their military journey may lead them.”

Founded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Military Spouse Employment Program is a targeted recruitment and employment solution that connects military spouses with corporate and non-profit organizations seeking essential 21st-century workforce skills. Through this effort, more than 200,000 spouses nationwide have been hired by program partners representing a variety of industry sectors.

The job opportunities available at Sport Clips provide stylists with military spouses the tools, training, and opportunities to excel in a work environment that fits their unique needs with an opportunity for long-term growth with the brand. For more information about Sport Clips Haircuts and the career opportunities available through this partnership, please visit SportClipsCareers.com.