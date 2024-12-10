Santa to Land at the Lone Star Flight Museum Saturday, Dec. 14

Stearman Santa – Sat., Dec. 14 – 11a.m. – 1p.m.

HO HO HO from our hangars! Santa’s giving his reindeer a break before the big night and borrowing our PT-17 Stearman! See St. Nick taxi on our ramp, followed by photos, crafts and more! All the fun is included with regular admission. Media are welcome to attend for photos, b-roll, and interviews.

Schedules subject to change. Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for the latest program and event information, or call 346-708-2517

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. Half Price general admission on Thursdays. Minuti Coffee is open during museum hours.