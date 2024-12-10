Operation Christmas Child Volunteers Send Christmas Joy to Children Overseas

Katy​​​, TX​​​., Dec. 10, 2024—Area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message of joy to children around the world.

Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Each shoebox is an opportunity to share the message of the Gospel and bring hope to children in need around the world.

Although drop-off locations have closed for the season, there is still time to share hope and love with children overseas by packing a gift-filled shoebox online. Shoeboxes built online go to some of the hardest-to-reach areas in the world. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.