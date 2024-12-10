Katy ISD Navy JROTC Places First in “Admiral Classic” Drill Meet

KATY, TX [December 10, 2024] – Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC Unit stormed to victory, claiming first place overall at this year’s thrilling “Admiral Classic” Drill Meet! The competition, held this past weekend at Nimitz High School, showcased the unit’s exceptional skill, precision, and teamwork. – Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC Unit stormed to victory, claiming first place overall at this year’s thrilling “Admiral Classic” Drill Meet! The competition, held this past weekend at Nimitz High School, showcased the unit’s exceptional skill, precision, and teamwork.

The unit earned first place in Overall Drill and tied for second place in Personnel Inspection.

Last month, Katy ISD’s JROTC unit qualified for the Texas State NJROTC Drill Competition, earning one of only seven spots in the state meet.

“Our cadets continue to improve in all areas of competition, meet after meet,” said Commander Elvis Mikel, USN (Ret), Senior Naval Science Instructor. “Even though we have previously qualified for the state meet, we prepare for each competition with the same attitude of excellence.”

The Katy ISD Navy JROTC Unit will compete next month in a meet at Magnolia High School.