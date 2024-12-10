Katy ISD Board of Trustees Approves Namesakes for Two New Campuses

KATY, TX [December 9, 2024] – At its December 9, 2024, Regular Board Meeting, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the namesakes for two new schools, opening in fall 2025, as recommended by their respective School Naming Selection committees.

Elementary #47, located in the Elyson area, will be Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary, and Elementary #48, located in the Sunterra development, will be James and Mitzi Cross Elementary. These schools are part of the district’s 2023 Bond and will support the growing population in the district’s northwest quadrant.

“Our namesakes are an important part of the Katy ISD community and we are looking forward to adding the Boudny and Cross families to that special group,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent. “These dedicated educators continue to pour into our district and we look forward to seeing the impact they’ll have in these new school communities.”

The recommendations were made to the Board during last month’s Board Work Study Meeting, and this month, the district held public forums where the public was invited to share thoughts on the recommendations.

Photographs (l-r): Alfred and Ann Boudny; James and Mitzi Cross