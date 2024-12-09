Houston Grand Opera to Open Winter Repertoire with La bohème on January 24, 2025

Company to present Puccini’s beloved classic in seven mainstage performances

WHAT: On January 24, 2025, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Giacomo Puccini’s heart-wrenching La bohème, the opera that has captivated audiences from across the world for well over a century. Tony Award-winning director John Caird leads this co-production of HGO, Canadian Opera Company, and San Francisco Opera, with Grammy-Award winning conductor Karen Kamensek at the podium in her mainstage debut.

The story centers around a band of unforgettable bohemians: the poet Rodolfo, the tender, lovely seamstress Mimì, the fiery musician Marcello, and the coquettish Musetta. Their story unfolds in belle-epoque Paris, where a chance encounter between Rodolfo and Mimì lights a spark that ignites the flames of love—burning until it can burn no more. This tragic tale of love, beauty, and loss is brought to life by Puccini’s moving score and an intimate, romantic staging that sets the tone for this enduring masterpiece.

The musical runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.

WHO: This production’s cast of operatic superstars will be led by rising star soprano Yaritza Véliz in her HGO debut as Mimì, alongside three Grammy Award winners: lyric tenor Joshua Guerrero as Rodolfo, baritone Edward Parks as Marcello, and soprano Brittany Renee in her company debut as Musetta. John Caird directs, with Karen Kamensek conducting in her mainstage HGO debut.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. – Pride Day

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

TARIFF: Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. Students with a valid student ID may purchase $20 tickets one month prior to the opening of every performance; see HGO.org/tickets.

PHOTO: Link to images of HGO’s 2018 production of La bohème can be found here. Photo credit: Lynn Lane.