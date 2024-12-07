Katy High School Student Wins Best of Show in Rice Harvest Festival Art Contest

KATY, TX [December 6, 2024] – Katy High School student Aiza Saad Farooqui was awarded Best of Show in this year’s Katy Rice Harvest Festival Art Contest, one of more than a dozen awards given to district students.

As this year’s Best of Show winner, Aiza was honored by City of Katy Mayor Dusty Thiele at a Special City Council Meeting. She also donated her artwork to the Katy Museum for all community members to enjoy.

“We are so proud of Aiza and all our students for their showing in the festival’s art contest,” said Laura Simoneaux, Assistant Director of Fine Arts in Katy ISD. “The festival is a major event for our larger community and allows for our students’ creativity to be on full display.”

The following students were among this year’s honorees:

High School (Painting & Drawing)

1st Place – Aiza Saad Farooqui (Katy High School)

2nd Place – Nadiva Quirani (Katy High School)

3rd Place – K. Victoria Onwubuche (Cinco Ranch High School)

Junior High

Painting & Drawing

1st Place – Maria Suarez (West Memorial Junior High)

2nd Place – Oluwadarasimi Bello (Mayde Creek Junior High)

3rd Place (Tie) – Ahtziri Camarena (Nelson Junior High) & Juliet Llerena (Nelson Junior High)

Mixed Media & Collage

1st Place – Brenda Guzman Quesada (Nelson Junior High)

2nd Place (Tie) – Karly Melancon (Adams Junior High) & Nischay Kommisetty (Adams Junior High)

3rd Place – Maggie Truong (Adams Junior High)

Elementary

Third-Fifth Grade (Painting & Drawing)

1st Place – Manvi Jandhyala (Wilson Elementary)

2nd Place – Brock Fridell (Katy Elementary)

3rd Place – Sophia Holmes (Katy Elementary)

Kindergarten-Second Grade (Painting & Drawing)

1st Place – Robert Kuehl (Katy Elementary)

2nd Place – Mia Blanco (Katy Elementary)

These students are supported by the following educators: Jennifer Mabray, Katy Elementary; Amie Shorter, Wilson Elementary; Sarah Carrillo, Adams Junior High; Kiara Flores, Mayde Creek Junior High; Melissa Lobpries, Nelson Junior High; Kate Newhouse, West Memorial Junior High; Pat Kuhn, Cinco Ranch High School; and Emily Trevino, Katy High School.

Rice Harvest Festival Art Contest 2024 Photo Gallery