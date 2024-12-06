Katy ISD Student-Athletes Commit to Collegiate Programs in Signing Ceremonies

KATY, TX [December 6, 2024] – This week, 13 Katy ISD student-athletes signed their letters of intent for their respective collegiate athletic programs, committing to universities across the country. These students joined countless others across the country in marking this momentous occasion and taking the next step in their playing careers.

Of note, Mayde Creek High School’s Tobi Haastrup, an ESPN Top 300 Recruit in football, signed with the University of Oregon in a televised signing ceremony.

“Each of these students are taking a major step not just in their athletic career but also in their futures,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. “We are so proud of them for what they have accomplished and what they will achieve in this next part of their journey.”

The Katy ISD students who committed to their collegiate programs include:

Name School Sport College/University Aislyn Duhon Jordan High School Softball Tyler Junior College Chad Gasper Jordan High School Football University of Florida Andrew Marsh Jordan High School Football University of Michigan Patrick McMath Katy High School Football Texas Tech University Byron Nelson Katy High School Football North Carolina Tate Dietz Mayde Creek High School Football Air Force Academy Tobi Haastrup Mayde Creek High School Football University of Oregon Carmello Brooks Paetow High School Football University of Houston Carlos Gonzalez, Jr. Paetow High School Wrestling Grandview University Deyjhon Pettaway Paetow High School Football Texas A&M University Erben Birkhoff Tompkins High School Football Rice University Carter Gray Tompkins High School Swimming Villanova University Addison Pierce Tompkins High School Golf Southwestern University

Katy ISD Signing Day – December 4, 2024