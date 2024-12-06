HOLIDAY LIGHT ATTRACTION, CLASSIC CHRISTMAS, SALUTES LOCAL MILITARY MEMBERS WITH APPRECIATION NIGHT AND HONOR GUARD CEREMONY DECMEBER 8 

WHO: Crafted by Enchant Christmas (the creators of the award-winning “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze), Houston’s Classic Christmas experience is hosting a Military Appreciation Night to support Houston’s troops and veterans.

WHAT: Holiday magic comes to life at Classic Christmas, the all-new immersive holiday light experience now open through December 29. Holiday revelers can stroll through a whimsical world of larger-than-life light sculptures, plus glide along the real ice skating rink, enjoy live musical performances, take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, speed down the thrilling snow slide, and sample tasty seasonal treats from local vendors at the Market Square.

As part of Classic Christmas’ special theme nights, the Military Appreciation Night welcomes all military members and their families for a special tribute. A traditional honor guard ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. by the Spring Branch VFW Post 8790. Additionally, they will have a Poppy Drive onsite, a rehabilitation and service program dedicated to providing compensation to veterans who assemble the poppies. Marines will also be onsite with Toys for Tots collecting new, unwrapped toys.

Classic Christmas welcomes guests of all ages. Tickets are available at https://www.classicchristmas.com/. Additional theme nights include Fiesta Navideña on December 13 followed by Ugly Christmas Sweater Night on December 15.

WHEN:

Sunday, December 8

5:30 –9:30 pm

WHERE:

Classic Christmas is an outdoor experience located outside of Memorial City Mall.

303 Memorial City Way

Houston, TX 77024

WHY: Classic Christmas is excited to honor and support the Military and their families to bring this unique experience to life for the Houston community in an unforgettable holiday experience for all ages.

PHOTOS: Linked HERE.

B-ROLL: Linked HERE.