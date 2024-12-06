4th Monday/month, 7 p.m. central, online

Starts January 27, 2024

Faith communities of all faith/spiritual traditions are invited to join the Cool Congregations Cohort in 2025. The cohort will meet monthly online throughout the year, and the facilitator will work with you to accomplish two goals during the course of the year: (1) develop a plan to reduce your faith community’s carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 (in line with goals sent by climate scientists) and (2) incorporate care for the earth into all aspects of your faith community’s life. The cohort facilitator, who has decades of experience in “greening” of faith communities, will give individualized attention to the 10 faith communities that participate, helping them to discover ways to both reduce their carbon footprint and renew their faith community’s commitment to care for the earth. Participating faith communities will also learn from each other’s experiences and support each other throughout the program. This program is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, a Houston affiliate of the Texas chapter of Interfaith Power & Light, but is open to any faith community that would like to participate, and is not restricted to Houston- nor Texas-based faith communities. Please register your faith community at www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-cool-congregations-cohort-tickets-1106765247649 (only one sign-up per faith community, please). Contact the facilitator, Lisa Brenskelle, at gcs.lrc@gmail.com, with any questions.