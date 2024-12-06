Aristoi Classical Academy Invites Prospective Families to Open House

Join Us on January 11, 2025, to Discover What Aristoi Has to Offer!

Aristoi Classical Academy warmly invites prospective students, parents, and families to attend our Open House events on January 11, 2025. As a tuition-free, K-12 public charter school, Aristoi currently operates two campuses in historic Katy, with a Grammar School for grades K-4 and a Logic & Rhetoric School for grades 5-12. In August 2024, our Aristoi Cypress campus opened its high school, and by August 2025, it will expand to offer grades K-10.

Open House Schedule on January 11th:

Aristoi Katy Grammar (K-4): 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at 5618 Eleventh St., Katy, TX 77493

Aristoi Katy Logic & Rhetoric (5-12): 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at 5610 Morton Road, Katy, TX 77493

Aristoi Cypress (K-10): 9:00 to 11:00 AM at 12332 Perry Road, Houston, TX 77070

Aristoi’s mission is to inspire students to develop a passion for learning while equipping them to become responsible citizens of virtuous character. Our classical education model emphasizes the study of literature, history, math, science, languages, poetry, drama, and art, fostering both intellectual growth and moral development.

The Prospective Family Open Houses offer a unique opportunity to explore our campuses, meet teachers, administrators, and student ambassadors, and experience firsthand what makes Aristoi Classical Academy such a special place.

For more information, visit www.aristoiclassical.org/apply-now/for-our-prospective-students-families.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy and one in Cypress with a total enrollment of more than 1,500 students. Aristoi’s mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

For more information about Aristoi Classical Academy, please visit aristoiclassical.org or contact Julie Dold at 281-371-5003.