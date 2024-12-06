Join us at the 40th Anniversary of the Annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference! Register by January 24, 2025, for a discounted rate of $35.00. After January 24, the registration is $45.00. Registration will close at noon on February 4, 2025. Costs cover attendance to all sessions, refreshments, a BBQ lunch served by Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q®, and time with new and various exhibitors and co-sponsors. Five CEUs will also be offered for TDA private pesticide license holders. The conference will be held Thursday, February 6, 2025, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Building C) in Rosenberg, Texas. Check-in will be held from 7:30 am to 8:00 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm.

Topics at this year’s conference are Melon Production for Small Acreage & Backyards – Dr. Larry Stein, Developing Locally Adapted Vegetable Cultivars & Small Growers Cultural Practices – Dr. Kevin Crosby, Improving Backyard Vegetable Production – Mr. Tom LeRoy, Pesticide Laws & Regulations – Dr. Don Renchie, and Integrated Pest Management – Dr. Rafia Khan. Special lunch presentations will be given by our Platinum and Gold Co-Sponsors.

To register and pay online visit: https://40thAnnualVegConf.eventbrite.com or to register and pay in person by check or cash, visit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 1402 Band Road (Annex Building), Rosenberg, Texas 77471

For more information, go to https://fortbend.agrilife.org/event/40th-annual-fort-bend-regional-vegetable­conference/ and for general questions, please contact Lorraine Niemeyer at 281-633-7033.