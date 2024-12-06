2024 TWC Annual Conference Recognizes Exemplary Texas Employers 

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and local partners recognized employers in Texas that excel in creating opportunities for workers during the 27th Annual Texas Workforce Conference. This year’s conference was held in Grapevine from Dec. 4 – 6, 2024 and included events to celebrate the theme of “Limitless: Empowering the Workforce for the Future.”

TWC honors employers who are working to help their employees grow, develop new ideas, and contribute to the success of the Lone Star State. There are more than 15.4 million people in Texas’ civilian labor force, and more than 653,000 Texas employers are helping drive that success.

Large Employer of the Year Awards

Walmart Inc., nominated by Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, was chosen as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year among three outstanding private-sector employer finalists. Walmart partnered with its local workforce board, Dallas College, the Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transportation Management Association, and the Texas Veterans Commission to hire 15 experienced maintenance technicians to fill positions at its automated grocery distribution center. Walmart holds ongoing hiring event that attract hundreds of candidates. The employer collaborates with educational institutions for job readiness workshops and supports continuous skill enhancement among community members.

The Large Employer of the Year runner-up finalists were Packing Corporation of America (PCA), nominated by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, and Schreiber Foods, nominated by Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas. PCA attends hiring fairs, works with the Business Solutions team to find quality candidates, and posts job openings on WorkInTexas.com. PCA supports the Texas workforce system by investing in the future workforce, offering student welding internships, and hosting teacher externships. Schreiber Foods regularly invests in training and upskilling opportunities for its workforce through TWC’s Skills Development Fund and is an integral partner in the Stephenville Career Club, which is a collaboration between the Stephenville Economic Development Authority, Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas, and local manufacturers. The career club is designed to help high school students prepare for careers post-graduation through new product lines that can employ an additional 200 employees.

“At TWC we recognize that 100 percent of the jobs in Texas are created by employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Our Employer of the Year awards highlight the critical role that Texas employers play in developing a dynamic workforce system.”

Small Employer of the Year Awards

Lil’ Cats Daycare and Lil’ Indians Daycare, nominated by Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, won Texas’ Small Employer of the Year Award. Lil’ Cats Daycare opened in 2016 with the initial capacity to serve 30 children. In partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions and the Coleman Economic Development Corporation, Lil’ Cats received a $72,324 expansion grant from TWC to increase child care availability in their community. When the town of Haskell was losing its only child care facility, the owners expanded their operations and opened Lil’ Indians Daycare.

The Small Employer of the Year runner-up finalists were Revol Greens, nominated by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, and Zinc Resources LLC, nominated by Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent. Revol Greens partners with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas to tap into diverse talent pools, such as veterans, individuals receiving public assistance, and those with limited English-speaking skills. With over 80 workers, Revol Greens uses training grants from Workforce Solutions of Central Texas to train and hire skilled workers for its facilities. Zinc Resources actively engages with various stakeholders, such as Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, local schools, and other community members. These partnerships enable Zinc Resources to drive local economic development, support workforce training programs, and engage with its community to achieve common objectives.

“Texas remains the best place to live and work, with our thriving economy attracting talented workers to meet the needs of employers across the state,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Congratulations to these employers for their positive impact, not only on their local communities, but also on the entire state.”

Veteran-Friendly Employer of the Year

TWC recognized Airforce Turbine Service (ATS) as Veteran-Friendly Employer of the Year for their efforts to recruit and hire veterans. Nominated by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, ATS is a full-service Federal Aviation Administration approved aircraft service center with over 30 years of experience. ATS prides itself on being a veteran-friendly organization as it features a work environment and culture that replicates military practices. ATS also supports second-chance veterans and veterans with disabilities through special accommodations.

HireAbility Employer of the Year

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q was honored as the HireAbility Employer of the Year. Rudy’s Country Store, nominated by Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, has helped integrate individuals with disabilities into the Texas workforce by ensuring its own workforce reflects the qualities of the broader community. Rudy’s Country Store has a specialized training program designed to leverage the unique strengths that individuals with disabilities possess and has adapted its infrastructure to be more accessible.

“TWC congratulates these Texas employers for the work they are doing in their communities to foster a more vibrant workforce system,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “They exemplify how the 650,000 employers across the state can work with local Workforce Solutions offices and other community organizations to unlock new opportunities and resources for Texans.”

You can watch videos featuring the winners and finalists for the Large, Small, Veteran-Friendly Employer, and HireAbility Employer Awards on the TWC YouTube channel.

The 28 Local Workforce Development Boards each recognized a Local Employer of Excellence at the conference. The award honors employers actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions that have positively impacted employers, workers, and the community.

Board

Local Employer of Excellence

Workforce Solutions Alamo

Toyotetsu Texas, Inc.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex

El Paso Electric

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Workforce Solutions Cameron

Sunny Glen Children’s Home

Workforce Solutions Capital Area

Ascension Seton

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas

Spare Time Texas

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend

Coastal Plains Integrated Health

Workforce Solutions Concho Valley

Nacho’s Restaurant

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas

Portacool

Workforce Solutions East Texas

AFC Industries

Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent

StudioBuilt by Amherst

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas

Canadian Solar

Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast

Third Coast

Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas

Knauf Insulation

Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley

FHI

Workforce Solutions Middle Rio Grande

Tejanita Seguros Insurance Agency, LLC

Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas

Recaro Aircraft Seating

Workforce Solutions North Texas

Delta Hotels by Marriott Wichita Falls Convention Center

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas

Little Texans Learning Center

Workforce Solutions Panhandle

Education Credit Union

Workforce Solutions Permian Basin

Culligan Big Spring

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area

Mitas Electronics

Workforce Solutions South Plains

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas

Workforce Solutions for South Texas

Falcon International Bank

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas

Bechtel Energy, Inc.

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County

Post L Group, LLC

Workforce Solutions Texoma

TXB

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas

Lil’ Cats Daycare and Lil’ Indians Daycare

Workforce Solutions Offices offer one-on-one assistance to help workers find and keep good jobs and help employers hire skilled workers to grow their businesses. Find a local office on our website.



Pictured above: TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III, and TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza with winners of the Large Employer of the Year Award (top left image), Small Employer of the Year Award (top right image), Veteran-Friendly Employer of the Year Award (bottom left image), and HireAbility Employer of the Year Award (bottom right image) at the 27th Annual Texas Workforce Conference held Dec. 4-6, 2024.