Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest Searching for Accomplished Muralists

WHAT:

The Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest, hosted by the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation, seeks talented muralists to showcase their skills through live painting during the two-day event. The festival will feature four live muralists on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

This year’s live mural painting theme is “The Feeling of Music.” Artwork by selected muralists will be displayed at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land from the summer of 2025 to 2026.

WHERE:

Those interested in applying can do so via Zapplication here.

WHEN:

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2025

WHAT ELSE:

Now entering its fourth year, the Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival highlights the cultural and artistic diversity of Fort Bend County and beyond. The event features live entertainment, cuisine from local restaurants, a children’s activity tent, and a wine and beer garden. It will also include 100 artist booths, live mural painting, and much more. Local and regional artists will showcase their talent and creativity in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, glass art, woodworking, and jewelry.

MORE INFO:

Visit the Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest website at www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

# # #

About the Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest

Created by the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, the Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest is a two-day festival celebrating the artistic diversity of Sugar Land and beyond with art, food, wine, and live music. For more information, visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

About the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation

The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation’s (SLCAF) mission is to promote, connect, and empower arts and culture throughout our diverse community. SLCAF implements this mission by:

Hosting for public enjoyment the annual Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest featuring works of regional artists, performing arts presentations, and social engagement.

Providing underserved and deserving students with scholarships for summer art camps and performance enrichment experiences.

Partnering with the City of Sugar Land to enhance public thoroughfares with the prominent placement of traffic box art.

Maintaining the SLCAF Youth Leadership Board to nurture the next generation of arts and culture leaders.

Supporting the preservation of the Sugar Land Auditorium as a historic site for community performing arts and events.



For more information, visit www.slcaf.org.