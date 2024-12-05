Excellence in Media Awards Nominations Open December 12

Be recognized for outstanding stories on veteran services and issues

AUSTIN, TX – The Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Excellence in Media awards recognize exemplary research, coverage and production by news media of stories which bring attention to veteran topics and issues. Nominations will be accepted Dec. 12, 2024, through Jan. 9, 2025. To be eligible for nomination, stories must have been produced, broadcast, presented and/or published between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2024.

Members of the news media may nominate their or a colleague’s story featuring veterans’ topics. Starting December 12, nominations may be submitted via the TVC web page https://tvc.texas.gov/about/media-awards/ . Criteria for nominations are available on that web page.

Awards will be presented by TVC to news media selected as winners in their category. Additionally, winners and their stories will be recognized online via TVC social media channels, the agency website, and in our E-Vets newsletter which is directly emailed to over 144,000 subscribers.

Nomination categories include:

TV

Print

Photojournalism

Radio

Student