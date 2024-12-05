DPS Announces Featured Fugitive for December

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Raymond Trejo is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is now increased to $3,000 during December if the tip is received this month.

Raymond Lee Trejo, 35, of Abilene, has been wanted out of Taylor Co. since May 2024 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2009, Trejo was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 14-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Trejo is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, chest and both arms. He has scars on his head and right knee. More information about Trejo or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 44 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 16 sex offenders, 10 gang members and four criminal illegal immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS websiteby selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tipby clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.