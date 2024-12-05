DAZZLING HOLIDAY LIGHT ATTRACTION, CLASSIC CHRISTMAS, HOSTS OFFICIAL HOUSTON TEXANS NIGHT DECMEBER 10

WHO: Crafted by Enchant Christmas (the creators of the award-winning “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze), Houston’s Classic Christmas experience is partnering with the professional football Houston Texans team in a spirted holiday evening.

WHAT: Holiday magic comes to life at Classic Christmas, the all new immersive holiday light experience now open through December 29. Holiday revelers can stroll through a whimsical world of larger-than-life light sculptures, plus glide along the real ice skating rink, enjoy live musical performances, take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, speed down the thrilling snow slide, and sample tasty seasonal treats from local vendors at the Market Square.

As part of Classic Christmas’ special theme nights, the Houston Texans Night welcomes fans to celebrate the holidays in true Houston spirit. Select Texans players and the beloved team mascot, TORO, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet and autographs. Attendees are encouraged to show their team spirit by wearing their best Texans gear.

Classic Christmas welcomes guests of all ages. Tickets are available at https://www.classicchristmas.com/. Additional theme nights include Fiesta Navideña on December 13 followed by Ugly Christmas Sweater Night on December 15.

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 10

5:30 –7:30 pm

WHERE:

Classic Christmas is an outdoor experience located outside of Memorial City Mall.

303 Memorial City Way

Houston, TX 77024

WHY: Classic Christmas is grateful to partner with the Houston Texans to bring this unique experience to life for the Houston community in an unforgettable holiday experience for all ages.

PHOTOS: Linked HERE.

B-ROLL: Linked HERE.