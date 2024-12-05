COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CALLS ON TEXANS TO BE VIGILANT OF UNLICENSED PESTICIDE OPERATIONS

Illegal pesticide applicators are costly and dangerous to Texas communities

Austin — Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) call on Texans to be vigilant against unlicensed pesticide businesses operating in their communities. These unlicensed pest control operations not only break the law but may also pose severe risks to public health and safety. Protect yourself and your community by ensuring that any pest control services you use are properly licensed and authorized.

“No Texas family, child, or beloved pet is going to be put at risk by improper pesticide use on my watch,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “These chemicals, when handled without proper training, can cause serious harm. I’m calling on all Texans to stay alert and report any unlicensed pesticide applicators operating illegally. Together, we can protect our homes, families, and communities from these dangerous practices.”

To ensure your family’s safety and effective pest control, keep these tips in mind when hiring a pest control applicator:

Verify credentials : Always ask to see their license. If they cannot produce a license or if their Texas Pest Control License (TPCL) number is not clearly displayed on their service vehicle, consider it a major red flag. Do not sign any forms or agreements until you confirm the applicator or company’s licensing status.

: Always ask to see their license. If they cannot produce a license or if their Texas Pest Control License (TPCL) number is not clearly displayed on their service vehicle, consider it a major red flag. Do not sign any forms or agreements until you confirm the applicator or company’s licensing status. Check references : A reputable pest control company or applicator should be able to provide references. Research their reputation and see what previous customers say about their work.

: A reputable pest control company or applicator should be able to provide references. Research their reputation and see what previous customers say about their work. Compare estimates: Contact multiple licensed pest control companies for estimates. Comparing services and prices will help you make the best choice for your family and home.

Taking these steps ensures you’re hiring qualified professionals who can safely and effectively handle your pest control needs.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) serves as the state’s primary authority for regulating pesticides. This role includes investigating alleged pesticide misuse complaints and ensuring compliance with the Texas Pesticide Law and related regulations. TDA investigates a range of concerns, including:

Reports of adverse effects caused by pesticide applications.

Applications made in violation of label instructions.

Unlicensed businesses or individuals conducting pesticide applications.

Incomplete or inaccurate Wood Destroying Insect Reports.

Any suspected violations of pesticide laws or regulations.

TDA is committed to protecting Texans and upholding the highest pesticide safety and accountability standards.

“Keeping Texas safe is as simple as ensuring everyone applying pesticides anywhere is properly licensed,” Commissioner Miller said. “If you encounter any pesticide operations you suspect to be working illegally, please report them to the Texas Department of Agriculture and your local authorities.”

Please click here for more information on TDA’s structural pest control program or how to file an agricultural or structural pesticide complaint.