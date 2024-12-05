14 Harmony Public School Seniors have been Named QuestBridge Matches

Students to Receive Full, Four-Year Scholarship to Prestigious Universities

[HOUSTON] 14 Houston-area Harmony Public School seniors have been selected as 2024 QuestBridge National Scholarship program matches.

These students attend:

They were awarded full four-year scholarships to 11 of the nation’s top colleges.

The Match Scholarship is made up of a generous financial aid package provided by the college partner that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, housing and food, books and supplies, and travel expenses. The Match Scholarship does not include loans or a parental contribution.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading colleges and opportunities. QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their careers and communities.

These outstanding high school seniors have an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, and 92% are in the top 10% of their graduating class. Around 91% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 89% qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. The majority of this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients — 83% — are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system employing roughly 5,000 school professionals statewide. Harmony’s Houston Districts offers 27 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in five cities, including Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Bryan, and Beaumont. The school’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year for both students and team members.