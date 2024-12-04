World AIDS Day 2024: United for Progress, Committed to Action

HCPH Commemorates World AIDS Day 2024

HOUSTON –Harris County Public Health (HCPH) invites the community to join in commemorating World AIDS Day, which was celebrated on December 1. This year’s theme, “Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress,” highlights the need for ongoing, united efforts to combat HIV, build on past progress, and ensure no one is left behind.

In 2022, Harris County saw a rise in the number of people living with HIV, with approximately 29,000 individuals living with the virus and around 1,200 new diagnoses. These numbers emphasize the continued need for robust public health efforts and community support to prevent the spread of HIV.

HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, weakens the immune system by destroying cells that fight disease and infection. Without treatment, HIV progresses through three stages:

Stage 1: Acute HIV Infection – High levels of HIV in the blood and flu-like symptoms.

– High levels of HIV in the blood and flu-like symptoms. Stage 2: Chronic HIV Infection – Fewer symptoms, but still contagious.

– Fewer symptoms, but still contagious. Stage 3: Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) – Severe immune system damage.

Though there is no cure, HIV can be managed with proper medical care. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent the progression to AIDS and reduce transmission.

HCPH’s HIV/STI Prevention Program, Testing123, offers free preventive services, including PrEP, PEP, rapid testing, and more. These services aim to reduce stigma and ensure that all residents have access to the resources they need for prevention and care. Additionally, HCPH’s HIV Rapid Start program provides treatment and support to those newly diagnosed with HIV, as well as individuals living with HIV who seek to re-engage with care.

HCPH encourages all community members to take action by getting tested, seeking care if needed, and joining the global effort to end the epidemic.

For more information, visit HCPH’s HIV/STI Prevention Program website or call 832-927-7350. For mobile HIV/STD testing appointments, text 281-962-8378.