Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event this Saturday, December 7

Harris County Public Health to host mobile health services event on December 7

HOUSTON – The Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event is set to roll into Bayland Community Center, located at 6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074, on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event, hosted by Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in partnership with Harris County Precinct 4, promises a day of affordable health services and free entertainment for the whole family.

Attendees will have access to various health services from HCPH’s Health Services mobile units, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, free vaccinations, dental screenings, and fluoride applications for children. Additionally, the event will offer HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI) testing, lead poisoning testing, and referrals to health services.

In addition to health services, the event will feature health education sessions covering topics such as gun violence prevention, chronic disease management, and food and water safety. The event will provide free pet services, including vaccinations and microchipping (two-pet limit per household, 50-pet maximum).

The event will also include music, face painting, raffles, and more. To continue achieving our goal of serving all Harris County precincts, our Wellness on Wheels events will continue next year. Stay tuned to our website and social media to find out when the next Wellness on Wheels event will come to your community!

The Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event is free and open to all Harris County community members. All services are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information about the event, check out HCPH’s Facebook event page. For general information about HCPH’s services, visit hcphtx.org.